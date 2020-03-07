British Land (LON:BLND) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 490 to GBX 460. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. British Land traded as low as GBX 462.10 ($6.08) and last traded at GBX 466.50 ($6.14), with a volume of 1652452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 486.10 ($6.39).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded British Land to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 606 ($7.97) to GBX 661 ($8.70) in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on British Land from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on British Land from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 560 ($7.37) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Numis Securities downgraded British Land to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 582.38 ($7.66).

In other news, insider Tim Score purchased 4,082 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.05) per share, for a total transaction of £24,981.84 ($32,862.19). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,092.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 557.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 571.52. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion and a PE ratio of -6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a GBX 7.98 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.47%.

About British Land (LON:BLND)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

