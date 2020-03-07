Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,135,000 after buying an additional 5,861,939 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,266,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,440 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,646 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,494,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,827,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,029 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Gabelli started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

NYSE BMY opened at $60.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

