BP (NYSE:BP) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about BP (NYSE:BP) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a coverage optimism score of 0.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

BP opened at $31.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. BP has a 12-month low of $29.71 and a 12-month high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BP will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

BP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

