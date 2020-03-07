BP (LON:BP) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.63

Press coverage about BP (LON:BP) has trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a media sentiment score of 0.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BP. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on BP from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 750 ($9.87) price target on BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.50) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BP from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 570 ($7.50) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 602.06 ($7.92).

LON:BP opened at GBX 395.20 ($5.20) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 459.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 486.58. The company has a market cap of $80.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.12. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.62%.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £319.80 ($420.68).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

