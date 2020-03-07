Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Raised to C$33.00 at TD Securities

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BLX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$23.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.17.

Get Boralex alerts:

BLX stock opened at C$30.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of -270.00. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$17.97 and a 12-month high of C$32.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -578.95%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.