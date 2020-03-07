Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.80.
Shares of NYSE:BCEI opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.35.
About Bonanza Creek Energy
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.
