Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 783,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,290,000 after acquiring an additional 452,302 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after acquiring an additional 223,874 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 784,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,313,000 after acquiring an additional 160,168 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 373,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 122,310 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 119,528 shares during the period.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

