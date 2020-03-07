Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Boise Cascade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Boise Cascade from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Vertical Research cut Boise Cascade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.25.

BCC stock opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.62.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

