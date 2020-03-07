Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$53.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BEI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$53.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.86.

Shares of BEI.UN stock opened at C$46.69 on Tuesday. Boardwalk REIT has a 1 year low of C$38.09 and a 1 year high of C$51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$46.36. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 14.98.

In other Boardwalk REIT news, Director Arthur Lee Havener Jr. sold 6,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.93, for a total value of C$301,693.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at C$1,095,540.08. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Dean Burns sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.68, for a total value of C$64,371.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$383,476.20.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

