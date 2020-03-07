Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$53.50 at Scotiabank

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$53.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BEI.UN. TD Securities raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$49.25 to C$52.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.86.

TSE:BEI.UN opened at C$46.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.36. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$38.09 and a twelve month high of C$51.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35.

In other Boardwalk REIT news, Senior Officer Patrick Dean Burns sold 1,379 shares of Boardwalk REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.68, for a total transaction of C$64,371.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$383,476.20. Also, Director Arthur Lee Havener Jr. sold 6,569 shares of Boardwalk REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.93, for a total transaction of C$301,693.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at C$1,095,540.08.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

