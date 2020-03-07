BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €53.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €55.79 ($64.87).

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €38.52 ($44.78) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($80.43). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €49.52 and its 200-day moving average price is €47.94.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

