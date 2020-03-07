BMO Capital Markets Trims Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Target Price to C$15.50

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.75 to C$15.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.75 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$17.25 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Chartwell Retirement Residences from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$15.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Chartwell Retirement Residences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.89.

CSH.UN opened at C$14.01 on Tuesday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of C$13.78 and a twelve month high of C$15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of -4,670.00.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

