B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 440 to GBX 400. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. B&M European Value Retail traded as low as GBX 312 ($4.10) and last traded at GBX 315.30 ($4.15), with a volume of 93124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 324.90 ($4.27).

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BME. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 423 ($5.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 364.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 375.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

