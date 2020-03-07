bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A decreased its position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 532.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

In other news, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $43,924.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $113,612.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,501. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from to in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.88.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $68.16 on Friday. bluebird bio Inc has a twelve month low of $63.95 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.90.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.25). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,767.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.72) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s revenue was down 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc will post -15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.