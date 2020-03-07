Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,543 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $317.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The stock has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.99 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Biogen from $315.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

