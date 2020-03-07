Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Price Down 5.9% Following Insider Selling

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) shares traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $95.07 and last traded at $95.87, 4,327,724 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 11,916,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.89.

Specifically, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total transaction of $1,888,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $941,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,688 shares in the company, valued at $25,264,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,046 shares of company stock worth $5,028,730.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BYND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Beyond Meat to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $100.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -84.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.54.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.52 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

