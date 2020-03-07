Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) a €20.90 Price Target

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) received a €20.90 ($24.30) price target from Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

G has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Assicurazioni Generali currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €17.63 ($20.50).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a 52 week high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

