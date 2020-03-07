Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
BLCM stock opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.90. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.20, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.
