Belden (NYSE:BDC) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Belden from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cross Research downgraded shares of Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Belden from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.60.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $38.29 and a fifty-two week high of $62.28.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.73 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 15.74% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Belden will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 4.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Belden by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Belden by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

