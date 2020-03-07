Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $239.12 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $221.47 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.70.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDX. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Cfra downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.00.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,539 shares of company stock valued at $36,646,395. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

