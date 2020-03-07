Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp Acquires 115,454 Shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Stock

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 115,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $1,164,930.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 118,002 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $820,113.90.

On Thursday, February 27th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,500 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $10,980.00.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 5,763 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $43,107.24.

On Thursday, February 20th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,300 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $9,906.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,294 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $9,549.72.

On Friday, February 14th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,838 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $13,656.34.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,870 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $13,763.20.

On Monday, February 10th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 2,048 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $15,011.84.

On Thursday, February 6th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 5,996 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $43,291.12.

On Monday, February 3rd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,928 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $13,611.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $8.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $91.76 million, a P/E ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.13.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s payout ratio is 101.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ICMB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 312,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 32,577 shares during the last quarter. 43.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

