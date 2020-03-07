Barrington Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Outfront Media in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Outfront Media’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

OUT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

OUT stock opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.40.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.78 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.51%. Outfront Media’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,307,000 after buying an additional 27,484 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,886,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 361,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.80%.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

