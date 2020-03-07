Barrington Research Cuts DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target to $60.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its target price trimmed by Barrington Research from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.52.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

XRAY stock opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.16.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.