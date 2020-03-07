Barclays Reiterates Buy Rating for Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DLGNF has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dialog Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

OTCMKTS DLGNF opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.63. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average is $46.95.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.