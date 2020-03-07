Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.80 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.42) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SAN. Barclays set a €4.70 ($5.47) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.12) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.80 ($5.58) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €4.21 ($4.89).

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

