B. Riley Weighs in on Ranger Energy Services Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RNGR)

Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ranger Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.05.

RNGR opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Ranger Energy Services has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.45 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 706,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 157,103 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 295,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

