B. Riley Weighs in on NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on NEWMONT GOLD-TS from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

TSE:NGT opened at C$70.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$60.26. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion and a PE ratio of 18.38. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a 52 week low of C$40.01 and a 52 week high of C$70.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.02%.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS Company Profile

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

