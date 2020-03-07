B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Equities research analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 129.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TREC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

NYSE:TREC opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $138.40 million, a P/E ratio of -159.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.31. Trecora Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86.

In related news, Director Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 528,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 31,836 shares of company stock valued at $213,187 over the last quarter. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the period. 52.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

