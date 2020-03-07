Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.07, but opened at $28.91. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Avis Budget Group shares last traded at $24.87, with a volume of 3,720,217 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other Avis Budget Group news, CEO Shon Larry D. De sold 25,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernardo Hees purchased 430,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,993.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAR. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average is $31.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 60.29%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

