AutoZone, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $16.43 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoZone in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $16.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $16.58. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q1 2021 earnings at $15.76 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $12.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $17.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $24.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $70.31 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target (up from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,236.47.

AZO opened at $1,060.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $924.25 and a twelve month high of $1,274.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,077.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,127.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $5,333,210,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,313,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,169,000 after buying an additional 31,283 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in AutoZone by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,610,000 after buying an additional 83,222 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in AutoZone by 8.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,559,000 after buying an additional 34,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,996,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

