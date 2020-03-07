Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock Price Down 5.7% After Insider Selling

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) shares fell 5.7% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.58, 775,257 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 793,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

Specifically, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $77,861.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARDX shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ardelyx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $404.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period.

About Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

