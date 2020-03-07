Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Acquired by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 115.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,124,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 603,275 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Arcos Dorados worth $9,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 54,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARCO. Bradesco Corretora reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.32. Arcos Dorados Holding Inc has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

