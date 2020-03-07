Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) vs. Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) Head to Head Survey

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) and Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

This table compares Arch Capital Group and Watford’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Capital Group $6.93 billion 2.39 $1.64 billion $2.82 14.43 Watford $687.36 million 0.65 $62.54 million $2.00 11.26

Arch Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Watford. Watford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arch Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Arch Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of Watford shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Arch Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Watford shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arch Capital Group and Watford’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Capital Group 23.47% 10.92% 3.36% Watford 8.38% 6.17% 1.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Arch Capital Group and Watford, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Capital Group 0 3 6 0 2.67 Watford 0 4 1 0 2.20

Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus price target of $45.59, suggesting a potential upside of 12.03%. Watford has a consensus price target of $28.60, suggesting a potential upside of 27.00%. Given Watford’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Watford is more favorable than Arch Capital Group.

Summary

Arch Capital Group beats Watford on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employers' liability insurance coverages; and contract and commercial surety coverages. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. Its Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for third party liability and workers' compensation exposures; marine and aviation reinsurance; surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses and commercial property risks; life reinsurance; casualty clash; and risk management solutions. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers, and directly to ceding companies. The company's Mortgage segment offers private mortgage insurance covering one-to-four family residential mortgages; mortgage insurance to cover previously originated residential loans; quota share reinsurance; and risk-sharing products. This segment sells its products through direct basis and through brokers to mortgage originators. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.