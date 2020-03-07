ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Earning Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) has been trending positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ArcelorMittal earned a coverage optimism score of 2.10 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Commerzbank lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on ArcelorMittal from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $12.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $24.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

