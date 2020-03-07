ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €20.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €20.50 ($23.84) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €20.34 ($23.65).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

