Analysts Set Expectations for Tecnoglass Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) – Analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tecnoglass in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Dougherty & Co analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ FY2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $101.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.68 million.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub lowered Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

TGLS stock opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $250.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.94. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 42.9% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 149,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 44,855 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth $858,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 8.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. 13.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

