Analysts Set Expectations for Redfin Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Redfin in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.03.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Redfin to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Redfin from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson raised Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Redfin from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Redfin stock opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average is $20.95. Redfin has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $945,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,500 shares of company stock worth $3,052,040. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,001,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,499 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Redfin by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,057,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,204,000 after buying an additional 128,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Redfin by 464.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,952,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,274,000 after buying an additional 1,606,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Redfin by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,784,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,715,000 after buying an additional 52,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Redfin by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,705,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,055,000 after buying an additional 1,362,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.