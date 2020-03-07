Analysts Set Expectations for PC Tel Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCTI)

PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PC Tel in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for PC Tel’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get PC Tel alerts:

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. PC Tel had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 8.07%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered PC Tel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on PC Tel from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PC Tel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of PCTI opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.12 million, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.06. PC Tel has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PC Tel by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,606,037 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 39,304 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of PC Tel by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 514,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 189,817 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PC Tel by 318.6% in the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 283,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 215,964 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PC Tel by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 260,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 123,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in PC Tel by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 193,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 142,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. PC Tel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -95.65%.

About PC Tel

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PC Tel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Tel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.