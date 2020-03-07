Analysts Offer Predictions for Wayfair Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Wayfair in a report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the company will earn ($3.40) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wayfair’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.62) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($13.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($13.51) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($13.15) EPS.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Wayfair from to in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens cut their price target on Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Wayfair from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.66.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.03. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $173.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.78.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,737,500.00. Also, insider James R. Miller sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $96,020.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,694.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,330 shares of company stock worth $1,725,566 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 222,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 9.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 47.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

