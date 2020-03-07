Analysts Offer Predictions for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 503.93%.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05.

In other news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $88,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,644. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Fambrough sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $2,069,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,969,701. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $25,347,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,433.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 351,145 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,515,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.