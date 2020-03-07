Analysts Issue Forecasts for Regions Financial Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Regions Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RF. Robert W. Baird raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

NYSE:RF opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $183,638,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 101,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

