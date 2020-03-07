Analysts Expect Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) to announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Novus Therapeutics’ earnings. Novus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Novus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.33). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Novus Therapeutics.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Novus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVUS opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. Novus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.40.
Novus Therapeutics Company Profile
Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).
