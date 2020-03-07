Analysts Expect Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) to announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Novus Therapeutics’ earnings. Novus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Novus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.33). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Novus Therapeutics.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Novus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.51% of Novus Therapeutics worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVUS opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. Novus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.40.

Novus Therapeutics Company Profile

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

