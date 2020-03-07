American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Trading Down 5.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)’s share price was down 5.9% during trading on Thursday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $13.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. American Finance Trust traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.38, approximately 612,133 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 487,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. TheStreet cut American Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. American Finance Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,757 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 80,181 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 491.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 164,601 shares during the period. 47.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

About American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN)

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

