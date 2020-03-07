American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by B. Riley in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 75.88% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

AEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.41.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

