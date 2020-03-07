Alstom’s (ALO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALO has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €47.45 ($55.17).

ALO stock opened at €44.29 ($51.50) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of €40.83. Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($43.45).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

