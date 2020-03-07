Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Sold by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,740,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 158,738 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 2.84% of Alphatec worth $12,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Alphatec by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,853 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 467.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 48,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Rydin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $141,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 794,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATEC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Alphatec from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Shares of ATEC opened at $5.55 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $363.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 177.78% and a negative net margin of 50.25%. The company had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter.

Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

