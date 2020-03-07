Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $325.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.92.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $225.17 on Thursday. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $169.84 and a 52-week high of $334.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 791.7% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Align Technology by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

