Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.29.

NYSE BABA opened at $204.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $520.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.44. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $16.33. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

