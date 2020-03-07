Airbus (EPA:AIR) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €156.00 ($181.40) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Independent Research set a €139.00 ($161.63) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays set a €147.00 ($170.93) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €147.54 ($171.56).

EPA:AIR opened at €99.50 ($115.70) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €130.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €127.55. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

