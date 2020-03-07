Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.20). Affimed reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 235.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Affimed.

Get Affimed alerts:

AFMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.55 million, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. Affimed has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Affimed by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Affimed in the third quarter worth $1,051,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Affimed by 13.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 127,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Affimed by 80.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 38,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affimed (AFMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.