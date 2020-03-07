ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abcam PLC distributes antibodies and associated protein research tools. Its product includes primary and secondary antibodies, proteins, peptides, lysates, biochemicals, immunoassays and other kits. Abcam PLC is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of ABCZY stock opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average of $16.45. ABCAM PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $19.38.

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

